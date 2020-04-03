e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid facilities being readied at 51 armed forces hospitals: Defence ministry

Covid facilities being readied at 51 armed forces hospitals: Defence ministry

The Covid facilities at these hospitals include intensive care unit (ICU) beds and high dependency units that are a scaled down version of an ICU.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ministry said the military is running quarantine facilities at Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar and Chennai where 1,737 cases have been handled.
The ministry said the military is running quarantine facilities at Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar and Chennai where 1,737 cases have been handled.(PTI file photo. Image for representational purpose)
         

Dedicated Covid-19 facilities are being readied at 51 hospitals operated by the armed forces across the country including Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Dundigal near Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Jaisalmer, Jorhat and Gorakhpur, the defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Covid facilities at these hospitals include intensive care unit (ICU) beds and high dependency units that are a scaled down version of an ICU.

The ministry said the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet has been deployed to airlift essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment, and it has so far transported 60 tonne of stores. Thirty transport planes and 28 helicopters are on standby at various bases across the country to support the fight against the pandemic.

The ministry said the military is running quarantine facilities at Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar and Chennai where 1,737 cases have been handled. Of them, 403 people have been released. “Fifteen other facilities are on standby,” the ministry said.

The 15 facilities, with a combined capacity of 7,000 people, are in several cities including Babina, Jhansi, Barmer, Bhopal, Kolkata, Bhatinda, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kochi.

More than 8,500 military doctors and support staff are ready to help the government in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, apart from 9,000 hospital beds that have been prepared to meet emergency requirements. Five hospitals run by the armed forces are equipped to carry out Covid-19 tests and six more would be added to the list soon.

Six warships and five medical teams are on standby to provide assistance to neighbouring countries, the ministry said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has also come up with solutions for sanitizing areas such as metro stations, railway stations, hospitals, malls, airports, isolation areas, quarantine centres and high-risk residential areas.

The DRDO said the Delhi-based Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Delhi has developed two configurations of sanitizing equipment (portable and trolley mounted) that are spin-offs from technologies developed for fire suppression.

“Two of these systems are being provided to Delhi Police for immediate use. These can be made available to other agencies with the help of industry partners,” an official release said.

tags
top news
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news