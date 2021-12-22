Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: Haryana to allow entry of only fully jabbed in public places from Jan 1

Haryana health minister Anil Vij the rule would be applicable in places like marriage halls, hotels, banks, government offices and buses.
Health workers administer doses of vaccine against coronavirus to beneficiaries.(HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday those who have not received both their vaccines against the coronavirus will not be allowed in public places from January 1, 2022.

He said the ban would be applicable in places like marriage halls, hotels, banks, government offices and buses. “This is to protect ourselves from Omicron and the third wave of Covid-19,” the minister said.

Earlier, Vij said that while there is no report of any case of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Haryana, the state government is ready to deal with any exigency. He added 3,11,86,292 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till December 19.

“The state government is geared up to combat the spread of Omicron variant and also to deal with any surge in the number of Covid-19 cases,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to last available data, 43 fresh cases of the virus were reported in Haryana on Tuesday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 7,72,271. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 10,062 with one more fatality.

Meanwhile, officials in Gurugram said the satellite city has achieved 100 per cent coverage of both doses of the vaccine, thereby becoming the first district in Haryana to accomplish the feat.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

 

 

 

 

