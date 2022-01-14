Covid impact: Karnataka’s Renuka temple records dip in revenue

Amid the surge in Covid cases, the Renuka temple at Savadatti taluk of Belagavi district, about 500km from Bengaluru, in Karnataka, which has been shut again, is witnessing a sharp decline in revenue.

“We were expecting a revenue of around ₹5-6 crore in January and February as two major fairs occur during this time. But unfortunately, we had to shut down the temple due to the pandemic again,” said temple administrator Ravi Kotargasti.

The temple dedicated to deity Renuka Yallamma is among the top ten highest revenue earning temples in Karnataka.The temple was constructed in 16th century following the Chalukyan and Rashtrakuta styles of architecture by renowned sculptor Jakanacharya.

The temple had generated a revenue of around ₹2 crore in the 20 days it remained open after the first Covid wave, from February 1 to 20, 2021. According to temple management authorities, the revenue generated from September 28, 2021, to January 6, 2022, was almost ₹4 crore.

The annual revenue of the last four years before the pandemic was around ₹16-17 crore.

Owing to frequent restrictions due to the pandemic, several religious establishments have seen a dip in revenue in the last two years. Belagavi was among the most impacted regions of the state in the second Covid wave.

During the first Covid-19 wave, the temple was closed on March 18, 2020. It was again opened for devotees on February 1, 2021. However, owing to the second wave, the temple doors were shut again till September 28, 2021. It was again closed from January 6 this year, due to the onset of the third wave of infections.

“Renuka Yallamma temple is probably one of the most impacted temples and has been shut for the longest durations compared to others across the country,” claimed temple administrator Kotargasti.

According to the state government, maximum pandemic cases in bordering Maharashtra state is also one of the reasons behind the closing the temple. Around 50% of devotees visiting the temple are from Maharashtra while 40% are from the North Karnataka district. The remaining 10% come from other parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states.

“Closure of the temple was necessary because majority of the devotees are from rural areas; many among them are uneducated and not aware. Apprising them of the government’s guidelines regarding Covid is not easy. So, it was better to shut the temple instead of taking any risk,” said Kotargasti.

“This is not like other pilgrimages. The culture and way of worshipping the deity is unique. Devotees who come from long distances stay in surrounding areas for a day or two. They prepare five different dishes to offer to the Jogappas community. They bring along the wooden logs, utensils and ingredients required to prepare the food. This religious service is called Padalige Seve,” he said.

Earlier, the temple witnessed huge rush every Tuesday and Friday but in recent years, Sundays have also become a favourite among the visitors. Over 15 lakh devotees visit the temple during three major occasions: Hostila Hunnime in December, Banada Hunnima in January, and Bharat Hunnime in February.