Covid: Mandaviya hails ‘history’ as India fully vaccinates 80% adult population

India has fully vaccinated 80 per cent of its adult population against Covid-19, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Friday, as he hailed the nationwide inoculation drive against this viral illness.

“Vaccine for all, free vaccine. India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 80 per cent of adult population. Under PM @NarendraModi's leadership, the country is advancing rapidly towards 100 per cent vaccination,” Mandaviya said in a Twitter post.

In India's population of more than 1.3 billion, as many as 940 million citizens are adults, or, in other words, aged 18 or above.

In an earlier post, shared just hours before this latest announcement, Mandaviya informed that more than 20 million teenagers have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The national anti-Covid vaccination drive began on January 16 last year, with healthcare and frontline workers first in line to be jabbed. From April 1, it was opened for senior citizens and people with comorbidities; eventually, the drive was expanded to include all adult citizens.

On October 21, the country reached the landmark of administering more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 jabs. On December 5, at least half of the country's 18+ population was double vaccinated or fully jabbed.

From January 3 this year, the exercise kicked off for teenagers in the 15-18 age group. Since January 10, booster shots are being given to healthcare and frontline workers, and senior citizens.

As of Friday morning, more than 1.74 billion doses have been administered, including 3,786,806 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

