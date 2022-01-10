Home / India News / Covid positivity rate crosses 11% mark in Kerala after 2 months
Experts said good vaccination rate will help contain the new threat of Omicron but they want people to ensure covid-appropriate behaviour. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

After a gap of two months test positivity rate crossed 11 per cent mark (11.52) in Kerala on Sunday as 6,538 new Covid-19 cases reported after 54,108 samples were tested, according to the health department.

Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts reported maximum cases, 1,507 and 1,066. Active cases have also risen to 34,902.

The state also reported 30 deaths taking the total to 49,591, said the health department. After Maharashtra, Kerala reported maximum Covid-19 deaths in the country.

At least 25,000 backlog deaths were added to the list as per the directive of the Supreme Court after last July.

Though cases are on the rise in the state no rush is visible in hospitals and bed occupancy is less than fifty per cent in most of the hospitals. Experts said high vaccination rate (99 pc got double shots and 81 per cent received both) is the major reason for slight symptoms and many remain in quarantine in their homes.

On Omicron front also cases are going up steadily, 333 now. First case of the new variant was reported on Dec 7 and numbers crossed 300 in a month’s time, statistics show.

Experts said good vaccination rate will help contain the new threat of Omicron but they want people to ensure covid-appropriate behavior. They said by February-end cases may peak in the state.

Monday, January 10, 2022
