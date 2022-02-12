Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid: Tamil Nadu allows primary classes to reopen, extends cap on gatherings till Mar 2
india news

Covid: Tamil Nadu allows primary classes to reopen, extends cap on gatherings till Mar 2

Among the key relaxations, Tamil Nadu has now allowed kindergarten and play schools to reopen. Exhibitions can also take place as part of the new rules.
Tamil Nadu to continue ban on political, social and cultural gatherings.(AFP)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended the existing coronavirus-related restrictions till March 2, with some relaxations in the wake of a significant decline in daily infections. The government said the decision was taken following a review meeting chaired by chief minister MK Stalin earlier in the day.

Among the key relaxations, the state now allowed kindergarten and play schools to reopen. Exhibitions can also take place as part of the new rules.

However, the state decided to continue with the ban on social, political and cultural gatherings where chances of crowding are higher. Also, the maximum attendance at weddings and related events has been capped at 200, while the limit is 100 for funerals. All other restrictions were revoked, the government said in the order.

