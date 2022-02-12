Covid: Tamil Nadu allows primary classes to reopen, extends cap on gatherings till Mar 2

Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended the existing coronavirus-related restrictions till March 2, with some relaxations in the wake of a significant decline in daily infections. The government said the decision was taken following a review meeting chaired by chief minister MK Stalin earlier in the day.

Among the key relaxations, the state now allowed kindergarten and play schools to reopen. Exhibitions can also take place as part of the new rules.

However, the state decided to continue with the ban on social, political and cultural gatherings where chances of crowding are higher. Also, the maximum attendance at weddings and related events has been capped at 200, while the limit is 100 for funerals. All other restrictions were revoked, the government said in the order.