Covid-19: A factsheet on current situation in India
After staying below the 10,000-mark for several days, India's daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise yet again, with the Omicron variant contributing to a significant number of fresh infections. This latest surge in cases has prompted state governments to re-impose restrictions to contain the spread of the viral disease.
Also Read | Delhi to impose weekend curfew amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Also, even as Omicron continues to wreak havoc across the globe, a new, more mutated strain of coronavirus has been detected in France. Named IHU, French scientists have linked the variant to travel with Cameroon.
Also Read | New Covid-19 variant 'IHU' discovered in France, is more infectious than Omicron
Here's a factsheet on the current Covid-19 situation in India:
New cases: 37,379 (up 10.75% from 33,750 on January 3)
Cumulative cases: 34,960,261
New recoveries: 11,007
Cumulative recoveries: 34,306,414 (98.13% of total cases)
New deaths: 124
Cumulative fatalities: 482,017 (1.38%)
Change in active cases: up 26,248 from January 3
Cumulative active cases: 171,830 (0.49%)
Daily positivity rate: 3.24%
Weekly positivity rate: 2.05%
New vaccine doses administered: 9,927,797
Total vaccination coverage: 1467,018,464
Total Omicron cases: 1892
Recoveries from Omicron: 766