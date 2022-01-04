Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Covid-19: A factsheet on current situation in India

Daily Covid-19 infections in the country are on the rise primarily due to the Omicron variant.
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test at a polyclinic in Gurugram’s Sector 31 on January 3. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 04:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

After staying below the 10,000-mark for several days, India's daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise yet again, with the Omicron variant contributing to a significant number of fresh infections. This latest surge in cases has prompted state governments to re-impose restrictions to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Also, even as Omicron continues to wreak havoc across the globe, a new, more mutated strain of coronavirus has been detected in France. Named IHU, French scientists have linked the variant to travel with Cameroon.

Here's a factsheet on the current Covid-19 situation in India:

New cases: 37,379 (up 10.75% from 33,750 on January 3)

Cumulative cases: 34,960,261

New recoveries: 11,007 

Cumulative recoveries: 34,306,414 (98.13% of total cases)

New deaths: 124

Cumulative fatalities: 482,017 (1.38%)

Change in active cases: up 26,248 from January 3

Cumulative active cases: 171,830 (0.49%)

Daily positivity rate: 3.24%

Weekly positivity rate: 2.05%

New vaccine doses administered: 9,927,797

Total vaccination coverage: 1467,018,464

Total Omicron cases: 1892 

Recoveries from Omicron: 766

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

