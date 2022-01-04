Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: AIIMS Delhi cancels winter vacation, asks faculty to join immediately
Covid-19: AIIMS Delhi cancels winter vacation, asks faculty to join immediately

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.
The city reported 4,099 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent(HT Photo)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 03:37 PM IST
In view of increasing Covid cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday cancelled the remaining part of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10 and has asked the faculty members to join duty 'with immediate effect'.

In a notice, AIIMS said: "In continuation of the office of memoranda...it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation i.e. from 5th to 10th January, 2022 due to the ongoing Covid-19 Omicron Pandemic."

"Covid-19: AIIMS, Delhi cancels remaining part of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10; asks faculty members to join duty 'with immediate effect'," the notice further read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been rapidly rising. "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator," he added.

The city reported 4,099 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi's health department bulletin informed on Monday. 

