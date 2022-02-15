At 27,409, India's daily Covid tally dips below 30,000-mark, positivity rate at 2.23%

The daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India fell below the 30,000-mark on Tuesday with 27,409 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, active cases in the country registered a significant drop too at 4,23,127. The active Covid-19 count now accounts for less than 1 per cent (0.99%) of the total infections.

According to data shared by the Union health ministry, the death toll rose to 5,09,358 with 347 fresh fatalities.

As many as 82,817 people recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the ministry data showed, taking the total recoveries to 4,17,60,468 at a rate of 97.82 per cent.

The daily positivity rate dipped to 2.23 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.63 per cent.

With Covid-19 cases declining across the country, many states have ended curfews and eased restrictions, allowing schools, shops, cinema halls and other activities to resume function. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have permitted educational institutes to reopen, while Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Assam are among states that have lifted the night curfew.

More than 1.73 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, including 44,68,365 doses being given in the last 24 hours. This included 3,01,969 booster shots and 16,44,214 vaccines in the 15-18 age group in the span of a day.