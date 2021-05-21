Covid-19: Ban on inter-district movement comes into effect in Assam

The inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state will be restricted in Assam starting Friday as a state government order comes into effect. The curbs have been imposed to control the spiralling number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

The restrictions came into effect from 5am on Tuesday, except for a set of exemptions, as per an order of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The order was passed on Monday, when Assam reported its single-day highest 92 Covid-19 deaths and 6,394 cases of the disease in a 24-hour span - the highest till then.

"Whereas, it has been observed that with unabated inter- district movement, the COVID-19 containment measures are not yielding the desired level of reduction in COVID-19 cases," the ASDMA said in its order. Accordingly, the government ordered to suspend all inter-district transport services for 15 days.

Those exempted from the ban include government officials, emergency and essential services, and those travelling for medical emergencies and Covid-19 vaccination.

Movement of goods will also remain unaffected. Those requiring travel for medical emergencies, last rites will be allowed with written permission from the authorities of the originating district.

Earlier on Saturday, the Assam government had announced tightening of restrictions in urban and semi-urban areas with movement of people and vehicles banned from 12 noon to 5am, while imposing night curfew in the rest of the state from 6pm to 5am.

The state government has so far not decided to impose a total lockdown, though some experts have suggested the measure to check the spread of Covid-19.

On Thursday (May 20), Assam recorded 74 deaths due to Covid-19, and its tally rose by a record 6,573. The statewide infection tally now stands at 3,53,574, according to National Health Mission (NHM).