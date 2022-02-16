Covid-19: Can lift additional curbs as cases continue to decline, Centre tells states

With Covid-19 cases declining across the country, the Centre on Wednesday wrote to states, asking them to review additional curbs.

"Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state and UT," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated in the letter.

He also underlined that all states and UTs must continue to monitor the situation and the Covid trajectory on a daily basis. The government also suggested a broad five-fold strategy of Test Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, to keep the pandemic under control.

"I am sure that under your continued leadership the state and UT will continue to address the challenge of Covid-19 while minimising its impact on lives and livelihood of the people," the health secretary said.

India was hit by the third wave of Covid-19 late December last year during which the number of daily cases rose exponentially. In view of the upward trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions including night and weekend curfews, cap on number of people allowed at weddings and other social gatherings etc.

However, as the wave, mostly led by the highly transmissible variant Omicron has come down with the the daily caseload hovering below the 50,000 mark. On Wednesday the country logged 30,615 new cases, while the positivity rate reported to be at 2.45 per cent. On Tuesday, it was at 3.63 per cent.

While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state-level points of entries, Bhushan also said in the letter.

With the changing epidemiology of the pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of the virus have been reviewed and updated. The Union Ministry of Health accordingly revised its guidelines for international arrivals on February 10, he also stated.