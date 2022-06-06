Covid-19 cases rise in Bengaluru, hospitalisation remains low

The number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru has doubled in the last fortnight, indicating the possibility of much higher numbers in the coming days, according to Karnataka health department data.

There was one death reported in Bengaluru due to Covid-19.

However, despite the rise in cases, the hospitalisation rate in Bengaluru is negligible, indicating that the infections are not as lethal as the second Covid wave of April to June 2021, the data stated.

According to the state health department, Bengaluru urban district reported 100 new infections in a 24-hour-period on May 23, which has more than doubled to 291 in the 24-hour-period, the state health department said in its daily health bulletin on Sunday.

Karnataka has 2,260 new active cases as of Saturday, of which Bengaluru accounts for 2,146. Bengaluru is one of the biggest urban centres in the country and is home to over 12 million people out of the estimated 70 million population in the southern state.

“Things that we have to do are increasing the testing, enforcing social distancing and masking. And a bit of containment. Most cases are sporadic and spread here and there, and making containment zones is difficult, but we will make these,” Tushar Girinath, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) told HT on Sunday.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has reopened most establishments, including schools, and life has returned to near normal in Karnataka’s most populous city. Most people travel without masks, and even though there are fines for not wearing them in public, enforcement has been on the decline.

Data showed that Bengaluru accounted for 1,246 new cases in seven days (ending June 2) from 857 new cases in the week ending on May 25.

During the same period, the number of cases per week has gone up to 1,338 from 908, data from the state Covid-19 war room indicated.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru stands at 1.62% on a seven-day average as against the state average of 1.11%, data showed, indicating that the city is likely to see an influx of cases in the coming days.

Of the cases recorded in the 24-hour-period on Saturday in Bengaluru, there are 12 who are under the age of 9, 41 under the age of 19, data from the BBMP show.

There were a total of just 21413 tests conducted in Karnataka on Sunday of which 16533 were RT-PCR and the remaining was rapid antigen.

“At least in closed spaces, masks should be made compulsory even if not in open spaces,” Dr CN Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva. Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and member of Karnataka’s technical advisory committee (TAC) told HT.

According to the data, the state has not been able to get enough people to come forward for the precautionary or third dose of Covid vaccines in recent days, and the state has administered just 25.7 million precautionary doses cumulatively.

Testing in the city has been on an average of around 14,000 per day, data from the BBMP showed.

However, there are no active clusters in the city, even though there are at least 159 wards with over five cases across the city.

“It is not a wave as such right now. But the number of cases is more compared to maybe two weeks ago and in small pockets. Everyone has to be cautious, and safety must not be ignored,” the BBMP chief said.

“Containment zones had different definitions at different points in time. Earlier, we had x number of cases coming from one locality and building, and we can make a containment zone, but this containment zone is a difficult thing to enforce at this point,” Girinath added.

Manjunath said that though there has been an increase in cases, most have been asymptomatic, with very few showing any signs of illness.

But asymptomatic individuals are more likely to spread the virus if they do not take precautions, experts added.

Of the 2,395 beds allocated for Covid-19 in Bengaluru, not even one is occupied, data showed.

A 72-year-old female died on May 29, which has been listed on Sunday, according to the health bulletin.

“Almost 90% of those who tested positive are asymptomatic. Maybe another 10% have mild to moderate symptoms. But still people with comorbidities like those with heart disease, cancer and on chemotherapy, dialysis, pre-existing lung diseases and even a small infection can become a huge risk for them. At least those people should wear mask compulsorily,” the cardiologist added.

The TAC is meeting shortly to take a call on these issues, he added.