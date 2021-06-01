Covid-19 LIVE: India's daily cases lowest in 54 days

India continues to report the lowest daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 1.27 lakh in 54 days, showing a declining trend in new infections, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The decrease in the nationwide tally is directly linked to a sharp fall in cases seen in regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. India's active cases have also decreased by 130,572 in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, recoveries in the country continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 19 days now.

To break the chain of transmission and gain control over the disease spread, states like Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended Covid-induced lockdown or curfew, even though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7.

On the global front, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced a new nomenclature for the Covid-19 variants that were previously — and somewhat uncomfortably — known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared.

WHO said it will now refer to the most worrisome variants — known as “variants of concern” — by letters in the Greek alphabet. This has been done in a bid to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance,