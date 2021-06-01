Home / India News / Covid-19 LIVE: India's daily cases lowest in 54 days
Covid-19 LIVE: India's daily cases lowest in 54 days

The decrease in the nationwide tally is directly linked to a sharp fall in cases seen in regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. India's active cases have also decreased by 130,572 in the last 24 hours.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:29 PM IST

India continues to report the lowest daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 1.27 lakh in 54 days, showing a declining trend in new infections, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The decrease in the nationwide tally is directly linked to a sharp fall in cases seen in regions like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. India's active cases have also decreased by 130,572 in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, recoveries in the country continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 19 days now.

To break the chain of transmission and gain control over the disease spread, states like Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday extended Covid-induced lockdown or curfew, even though there will be some relaxation in curbs.

Andhra Pradesh has decided to continue with curfew till June 10, while the complete shutdown in Lakshadweep will remain till June 7.

On the global front, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday announced a new nomenclature for the Covid-19 variants that were previously — and somewhat uncomfortably — known either by their technical letter-number codes or by the countries in which they first appeared.

WHO said it will now refer to the most worrisome variants — known as “variants of concern” — by letters in the Greek alphabet. This has been done in a bid to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance,

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 01, 2021 01:16 PM IST

    Thane logs 512 new Covid-19 cases, 34 more deaths

    Thane has added 512 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,16,364, an official said on Tuesday.

    Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 34 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,248, he said.

    The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.79 per cent, he added.

  • JUN 01, 2021 01:15 PM IST

    Pondy's daily Covid-19 count below 1,000 for 4th day

    Puducherry continued to record less than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth consecutive day with 979 fresh additions on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 1.05 lakh. The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 8,540 samples projecting test positivity rate at 11.45 percent.

  • JUN 01, 2021 12:42 PM IST

    Education minister admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications

    Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to AIIMS following post-Covid complications on Tuesday.

    According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning.

    The union minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21.

  • JUN 01, 2021 11:25 AM IST

    Centre provides more than 23 crore vaccine doses to States, UTs

    More than 23 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, said the Union Government on Tuesday.

    "The Government of India (GoI) has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 23 crore vaccine doses (23,18,36,510) to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 21,51,48,659 doses," reads the GoI statement.

  • JUN 01, 2021 11:24 AM IST

    Chinese city locks down 2 areas as cluster grows

    China's southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou has imposed lockdowns on two neighbourhoods after an additional 11 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the city.

    The surrounding province of Guangdong has already required anyone wishing to travel to other parts of China produce a negative test for the virus taken within the previous 72 hours.

  • JUN 01, 2021 10:15 AM IST

    Indian shares rise on downward trend in Covid-19 cases

    Indian shares extended gains on Tuesday, as investors took hope from a downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases while taking cues from a global rally in equities.

    The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.18% to 15,611.30 by 0345 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.19% to 52,026.39. Both the indexes closed 1% higher on Monday, building up on gains posted last week.

  • JUN 01, 2021 09:28 AM IST

    India records 127,510 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in nearly two months

    India reported 1,27,510 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the past 24 hours, as displayed by the Union health ministry dashboard at 9am on Tuesday. 2,795 new fatalities were also recorded in this duration, which pushed the death toll to 331,895, it showed

  • JUN 01, 2021 08:55 AM IST

    Australian court upholds ban on most international travel

    An Australian court on Tuesday rejected a challenge to the federal government's draconian power to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so that they don't bring Covid-19 home.

    Australia is alone among developed democracies in preventing its citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country except in “exceptional circumstances” where they can demonstrate a “compelling reason.”

  • JUN 01, 2021 08:37 AM IST

    Mizoram reports 312 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

    Mizoram reported as many as 312 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Tuesday.

    The state's positivity rate is at 7.93 per cent.

    The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 12,399 including 9214 discharges and 40 deaths.

  • JUN 01, 2021 08:13 AM IST

    Ladakh reports 165 new Covid-19 cases

    The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 165 fresh Covid-19 cases, 105 recoveries and two deaths on Monday, as per the Department of Information and Public Relations, Leh.

    With this, the total number of cases in the region escalated to 18310 including 1,614 active cases and 16,859 total recoveries. However, the total death toll surged to 187 including the new deaths.

    Out of the total number of active cases, 1395 cases lie in Leh and 219 cases in Kargil district.

  • JUN 01, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    Jharkhand CM Soren writes to PM seeking free Covid vaccine for 18-44 age group

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and sought free Covid jabs for the 18-44 age group, saying the state was unable to incur nearly 1,100 crore on it due to stressed resources.

    Soren said the state was battling a deadly second wave of Covid-19 with its limited resources.

