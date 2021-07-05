Covid-19 curfew timings relaxed in 11 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Details

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday eased Covid-induced curfew timings in 11 districts of the state, to be effective from July 8, the chief minister's office (CMO) said. The curfew timings have been relaxed in all districts except the East Godavari and West Godavari districts, the CMO said on Monday. The new curfew timing in the 11 districts of the state will be 6am to 10pm from July 8. The shops have been ordered to close by 9pm. The state government has also allowed theatres, restaurants and gyms to operate following strict Covid protocols. The authorities have made the gap of two seats mandatory.

"From the 8th of this month, curfew will be relaxed in all the districts except the two Godavari districts till 10 pm, said CM Shri YS Jagan. In a review of Covid control, the CM said theatres, restaurants and gyms should follow Covid protocols," a tweet by the CMO, in Telugu, read.

The CMO also said that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officers to prioritize vaccination of teachers and complete vaccination of government employees by departments. Restrictions in both the Godavari districts will continue till the positivity rate there does not fall below five per cent, CMO said. "The CM directed the officers to give priority to teachers in vaccination and complete the vaccination of government employees by departments as per the priorities. Sanctions will continue in both the Godavari districts till the positivity rate falls below 5," CMO's tweet, in Telugu, read.

The curfew in the two districts of Godavari will remain in place from 6am to 7pm, until the Covid positivity rate in the district falls below 5 per cent.

The chief minister also instructed officials to take timely measures to contain the spread of the fatal virus.

(With inputs from ANI)