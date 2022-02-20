Covid-19: Delhi logs 570 new cases, positivity rate dips further to 1.09%

Covid-19 cases in Delhi continue to decline after a marginal spike. The national capital recorded 570 new cases, and fo new Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in Delhi is on a downward trend and has fallen to 1.04%. The total number of active cases has also dropped to 2,545.

As per the Delhi government data shared by news agency ANI, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the national capital now stands at 26,101, whereas the total Covid-19 infections in the state stand at 18.56 Lakh.

Hospitalisation rates and number of containment zones are also maintaining their declining trend. According to the bulletin data, the total number of containment zones dropped from 9,742 on Saturday to 8,583. As far as the hospitalisation rate is concerned, there are 265 Covid-19 patients in hospital supervision as against 300+ patients on Saturday.

In terms of vaccination, 1.33 crore beneficiaries are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Delhi administered a total of 80,310 jabs in the last 24 hours.

As the cases continue to decline, the DDMA might decide next week on easing more restrictions in Delhi.