Covid-19: Gujarat relaxes night curfew in eight cities till Feb 18

The Gujarat government on Thursday relaxed the ongoing night curfew in eight major cities of the state amid an improvement in the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) situation. According to the chief minister's office, the curfew will now be observed from 12am to 5am till February 18.

The Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government had earlier this month ordered a night curfew to remain in force in 27 cities between 10pm and 6am till February 11.

On Wednesday, Gujarat reported 2,560 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and related 24 fatalities, raising the tally of infections to 12,08,212 and the death toll to 10,740, according to the state health department. The active cases in the state stood at 27,355.

As many as 8,812 patients recuperated from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 11,70,117.

With 1.37 lakh more people getting jabbed, the total number of vaccination doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 10.03 crore, the health department bulletin added.

