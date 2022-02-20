Covid-19: India reports 19,968 new cases in last 24 hours, deaths up at 673

In some relief, the daily Covid-19 cases in India fell below the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 51 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated this morning. The cumulative tally in the country was recorded at 4,28,22,473, with 19,968 new cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 673 fatalities in the span of a day took the death toll to 5,11,903, the data showed.

The active infections dipped to 2,24,187. The active count comprised of 0.52 per cent of the total infections, showed the ministry data. At the same time, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.28 per cent, it stated.

The daily Covid-19 cases in India have remained below one lakh for 14 consecutive days now. A reduction of 29,552 cases in the active caseload was recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 per cent, as of today morning.

The country's Covid tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. Another grim milestone of two crore was crossed on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination coverage against the coronavirus infection exceeded 1.75 billion, including 30,81,336 doses administered in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated by the health ministry.