Covid-19: India's daily caseload dips below 2 lakh; 167,059 new cases today

In a big relief, India's daily Covid-19 cases dropped below the 2-lakh mark on Monday with 1,67,059 new infections in the last 24 hours, showed the Union health ministry bulletin today morning. The daily positivity rate declined from 15.7 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

However, with a whopping 1,192 deaths recorded in the span of a day, the country's death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 4,96,242. The death toll today included a backlog of 638 deaths from Kerala, the government data showed.

The active caseload in India currently stands at 17,43,059, accounting for 4.20 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate also dipped slightly to 15.25 per cent from 15.75 per cent yesterday.

Meanwhile, 2,54,076 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,92,30,198. The recovery rate improved to 94.60 per cent from 94.37 per cent on Monday.

As many as 14,28,672 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Vaccinations went up by more than 6 million in the last 24 hours. These included 6,28,414 booster doses and 9,87,960 vaccine shots to the 15-18 age group.

More than 1.66 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.