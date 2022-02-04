Covid-19: Karnataka allows theatres, gyms and pools to operate at full capacity

The Karnataka government on Friday eased further pandemic-related restrictions and allowed the operation of theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools at full capacity.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The meeting was attended by health minister K Sudhakar, senior officials and technical advisory committee representatives.

"Certain curbs like- theatres, gyms, yoga centres, swimming pools among others to operate with 50 per cent capacity had continued. At today's meeting, it has been decided to relax these curbs by following certain precautionary measures," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The decision was taken after considering the current coronavirus situation in the state. "Theatres and film industry had faced losses due to Covid. So aimed at creating a conducive atmosphere for them to carry on with their activities and for the benefit of the people, it has been decided that theatres can operate at 100 per cent seating capacity from tomorrow itself. Similarly gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools can operate at full capacity," he added.

As part of the fresh guidelines, a two-dose vaccination certificate is compulsory for those entering theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools. Also, wearing of masks is mandatory in theatres, while food items would not be allowed inside the cinema halls.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government decided to lift the night curfew and reopened physical classes in schools and colleges in the state.

The state registered 16,436 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with the positivity rate touching 11.31 per cent. There 60 related deaths. The rate of hospitalisation currently stood at two per cent.