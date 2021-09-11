Covid-19: Kerala aims to inoculate all adults by Sept 30

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that his government is aiming to give at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine to all the adults of the state by September 30. The statement comes at a time when the southern state is recording a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 infections.

The exercise is expected to be completed for the age group 18 years and above by September 30, the chief minister said at a press conference.

Vijayan shared the latest data saying that 78 per cent of the adult population in Kerala has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. He said that 93 per cent of people above 45 years received the first dose of vaccine while 50 per cent received the second dose too.

The chief minister added that unlike the first wave, Kerala faced many new crises during the second wave. "The first zero prevalence study of ICMR found that the number of cases in Kerala during the first wave was very low. Only about 11 per cent of the people in the state were infected," he said.

Vijayan further said that only two per cent of the active cases during September 3-9 in the state required oxygen beds and only one per cent got admitted to ICUs.

"During the period between September 3 to 9, there was an average of 2,42,278 active cases in the state of which only two per cent required oxygen beds and one one per cent got admitted in the ICUs," he said at the press conference.

Kerala on Friday logged 25,010 new cases of Covid-19 and 177 deaths, taking the caseload to 43,34,704 and the death toll to 22,303, respectively. Health minister Veena George said that 1,51,317 samples were tested in the last 24 hours (till Friday) and the test positivity rate was 16.53 per cent.