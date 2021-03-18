Covid-19 Live: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30

The latest record of the global coronavirus cases stands at 120.9 million which indicates a slight rise from yesterday's record of 120.6 million. The latest death toll record according to the John Hopkins university coronavirus tracker stands at 2.67 million with US, Brazil, India and Russia in that order, having the highest infection rates. According to a Bloomberg report, more than 394 million people have been inoculated all over the world.





In India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Covid-19 cases have reached over 2.3 million. More than 10,000 positive cases have been reported since yesterday. The death toll of the country stands at 159,044. The country has inoculated over 3.5 crore beneficiaries.