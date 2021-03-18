Covid-19 Live: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30
- According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Coronavirus is part of a large conglomeration of viruses causing illness in animals or humans.
The latest record of the global coronavirus cases stands at 120.9 million which indicates a slight rise from yesterday's record of 120.6 million. The latest death toll record according to the John Hopkins university coronavirus tracker stands at 2.67 million with US, Brazil, India and Russia in that order, having the highest infection rates. According to a Bloomberg report, more than 394 million people have been inoculated all over the world.
In India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Covid-19 cases have reached over 2.3 million. More than 10,000 positive cases have been reported since yesterday. The death toll of the country stands at 159,044. The country has inoculated over 3.5 crore beneficiaries.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 18, 2021 09:51 AM IST
India records 35,871 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike this year
On Thursday, India recorded 35,871 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing tally past 11,474,605 since yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8am. The country has recorded more than 20,000 cases for the eighth day in a row, indicating a sharp rise in cases and a likely second wave.
-
MAR 18, 2021 09:25 AM IST
SK Bioscience, AstraZeneca's Korean partner doubles in its debut
SK Bioscience saw its shares gain by their 160% daily limit to 169,000 won per share from the float price of 65,000 won, following a record amount of bids from its retail investors for its $1.33 billion IPO. After boosting its market cap to 12.9 trillion, concerns over the side effects of AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine has failed to dent it's Korean partner's image in the global market.
-
MAR 18, 2021 09:19 AM IST
Dispute Over Vaccine Supplies between EU and UK escalates
The dispute between the UK and European Union over covid-19 vaccines escalated as the government in London said it would have to slow down its inoculation program because of a cut in supplies. The UK will prioritize giving second doses to the most-vulnerable people due to the expected four-week reduction in supply from March 29.
-
MAR 18, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Australia Unemployment Drops to 5.8% as Recovery Strengthens
Australia’s jobless rate tumbled in February as rising sentiment from a vaccine rollout combined with fiscal and monetary stimulus accelerated the economy’s recovery and returned employment to pre-pandemic levels.
-
MAR 18, 2021 09:12 AM IST
Biden to support India, South Africa at WTO on COVID-19 vaccines
Lawmakers have Joe Biden to support India and South Africa's plea to the World Trade Organization for emergency temporary waiver of some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules. The 2 countries want allow greater production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests.
-
MAR 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Kanpur jail: 10 inmates test positive for COVID-19
