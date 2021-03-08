Covid-19 LIVE updates: Second round of Parliament Budget session starts today
The second part of the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin today but its duration is likely to be curtailed. The session will conclude on April 8.
India’s total active caseload stood at 1.84 lakh after six states across the country reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - the six states collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.
India's vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing as 2,09,22,344 people have been inoculated so far, health ministry data on Sunday showed.
Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state. The move comes in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, even as Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an increase in the number of new infections over the past few days.
MAR 08, 2021 07:43 AM IST
2nd part of Parliament's Budget session from Monday; curtailment on cards due to Assembly polls
The second part of the Budget session of Parliament is set to begin from Monday but its duration is likely to be curtailed as most top politicians would be busy campaigning for assembly polls taking place in March-April.
As of now, the session will conclude on April 8.
Sources said parties across the board support curtailing the session in view of polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. However, an official decision is yet to be taken.
MAR 08, 2021 07:42 AM IST
'Havan' of cow dung cake can keep house sanitised for 12 hours: MP minister
Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Sunday stressed the need for adopting Vedic lifestyle for protection against coronavirus, and claimed that 'havan' (ritual burning) of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.
She was speaking during a function at the Indore Press Club.
"In order to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Vedic lifestyle has its own role to play along with allopathy. The pandemic has sent out a message that we have to return to the Vedic lifestyle," Thakur said.
Iran guided Israeli embassy blast through local module, upsets India: Officials
Truck collides autorickshaw in Maharashtra; 5 killed, eight injured
Ram Temple likely to be ready in 3 years, says Trust
Amit Shah attacks CM over gold smuggling case
- Addressing the concluding session of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran’s “Vijay Yatra” in the state capital, Shah posed five questions to the CM.
DMK finalises seat-sharing deal with seven allies in TN
- Addressing a state conference for its cadres on the outskirts of Trichy, Stalin said a DMK government will give ₹1,000 every month to housewives and create a million jobs every month.
After Jammu G23 meet, Tewari hits campaign
- The meeting came a week after Tewari and other letter writers, the group has been tagged the G23, addressed a meeting in Jammu in honour of retired MP Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Over 300 people try to gauge mood for Cong in TN, Kerala
- In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK).
6 states continue to record spike in Covid cases: Centre
- The observations from the Union health ministry come a day after the country reported the largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 infections in two months.
‘Women are not pleading, they are leading’: Smriti Irani
- Smriti Irani says, "I’m the only female politician who’s also recognised by her former vocation. I recognise the bias in that."
2nd half of Budget session may be cut short due to state polls
- An official said that both Houses could meet at 11 am from the second week following the vaccination of eligible MPs.
Five of family found dead in Chhattisgarh
- A suicide note found at the spot said they took the decision because of acute financial distress, an official said.
Govt plan to take over mine auctions faces opposition from a few states
- The changes have been opposed by some states who see it as another attempt by the Centre to take over mining auctions and impose central rules on a state domain.
India must strive to catch the ecological bus
- A re-invigorated biodiversity management policy is India’s survival strategy. At this point in our development trajectory, we don’t pay any heed to either biodiversity or landscape conservation.
Early summer, lack of rain spark fires
- According to Forest Survey of India’s forest fire alert system, there were 2,317 fire points last year between February 26 and March 7, but the figure rose to 53,211 this time after data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) was taken into account.
