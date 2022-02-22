Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh lifts all restrictions as cases drop

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday withdrew all pandemic-related restrictions in the wake of a sustained decline in Covid-19 cases. The state government further urged citizens to continue wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led dispensation had earlier announced that a night curfew in place to contain the spread of the virus would be lifted from Tuesday night.

“The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now. Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to less than 1 per cent. Keeping these circumstances in view, night curfew is being lifted from midnight,” Chouhan's office said in a tweet earlier in the day.

The statement further cautioned citizens against becoming careless during the upcoming festivals of Holi, Rangpanchami and others.

Night curfew was imposed in the state in December last year amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant.

The state registered 847 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday with the positivity rate dipping to 1.2 per cent. Only two deaths were recorded taking the toll to 10,717.