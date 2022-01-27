Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu lifts night curfew, permits schools to reopen from Feb 1

A health worker collects swab samples of a man for Covid-19 testing. (Representational image)(Vipin Kumar /HT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 09:06 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu on Thursday eased a few of the curbs that were put in place to contain the Covid-19 spread amid the improving pandemic situation.

According to the latest orders, the state government has lifted the night curfew and Sunday lockdowns from tomorrow (Friday). Further, schools have been permitted to reopen from February 1 for classes 1 to 12.

Meanwhile, other existing restrictions will continue across the state till February 15.

Continuing a downward trend, the state reported 28,515 fresh cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 32,52,751. The new infections included three returnees from Bangladesh and Odisha, according to the health department bulletin.

Chennai accounted for 5,591 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,629, Tiruppur 1,877, Chengalpet 1,696, Salem 1,431, Erode 1,314 while the remaining were spread across other districts.

As many as 53 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 37,412, the bulletin added.

The recoveries rose to 30,01,805 with 28,620 people recuperating from the viral disease in the same time span. The active infections in the state currently stood at 2,13,534.

The state has been witnessing a decline in fresh infections since January 22.

