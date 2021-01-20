IND USA
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Cpovid-19 vaccine(Reuters File Photo )
india news

Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Authorities vaccinate 658,539 people so far

In Delhi, more than 12,850 people have been inoculated so far. Out of this, 4,936 people were vaccinated on Tuesday only. In Maharashtra, which was among the worst-affected states by the Covid-19, 30,247 people have received the jab so far.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:46 AM IST

From the heights of Ladakh to coastal Kerala, the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is in full swing in the country as authorities are inoculating thousands of people every day. As per data, total 658,539 people have received the Covid-19 jab as of 10 pm on January 19. Out of this, 230,752 received the shot on Tuesday. Till Monday, 105 cases of Adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported, as per the data compiled by state correspondents of Hindustan Times.

In Delhi, more than 12,850 people have been inoculated so far. Out of this, 4,936 people were vaccinated on Tuesday only. In Maharashtra, which was among the worst-affected states by the Covid-19, 30,247 people have received the jab so far. On Tuesday, authorities gave the shots to 11,909 people.

The state with the highest number of people receiving the shot so far is Karnataka, where 80,686 people have been vaccinated. On Tuesday, 26,490 people received the jab. This was followed by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where the number of people inoculated has reached 69,625 and 65,667 respectively. On Tuesday Telangana and Andhra Pradesh vaccinated 51,997 and 18,912 people respectively.

As per the figures by the Union health ministry, in the initial three days of the vaccination drive, roughly 50 people were given doses per session - half of the 100 on average expected by the government amid reports of people being hesitant to come forward to take the jab.

Meanwhile, the central government has been assuring that the vaccines received emergency approval after proper scientific scrutiny.

The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology.

The first phase of the vaccination began from Monday. During this, only health workers and people who are working at the forefront of the fight will be vaccinated. In the second phase, people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions will be given priority.

The vaccines will be available for the general public after the priority list is covered.

India, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States, plans to vaccinate around 300 million people in the first six to eight months of the year. Some 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers are first in line followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

The Covid-19 caseload in the country neared 10.6 million after 13,823 people contracted the infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll reached 152,718 after 162 fresh fatalities.

