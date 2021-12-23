Cow a sin for some, but sacred for us: PM Modi

Talking about the cow may be a sin to some people but it was “sacred” and a “mother to us”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh, hitting out at political opponents months before high-stakes state polls.

Modi was addressing a rally in Varanasi -- his second in 10 days -- after inaugurating and breaking the ground for 27 projects worth ₹2,095 crore, including the Banaras Dairy Kashi Sankul, a ₹475 crore project spread over 30 acres that aims to process 500,000 litres of milk a day.

Modi said those making fun of cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of 80 million families in India depended on livestock. “Talking about cow, talking about ‘gobardhan’ (cow dung) has been made a matter of ‘gunah’ (sin) by some people. Cow can be a sin for some people, for us it is the mother, and is sacred,” Modi said.

Alleging that previous governments ignored the dairy industry, Modi said strengthening and promoting this sector was a priority for his government. He also digitally transferred a bonus totalling ₹35 crore to the bank accounts of around 170,000 milk producers.

“I firmly believe the dairy sector, animal husbandry and new energy in white revolution can play a big role in changing the condition of farmers. There are many reasons for this belief. First, animal husbandry can become a huge source of additional income for the small farmers, whose number is more than 100 million. Second, India’s dairy products have a huge market abroad, in which we have a lot of potential to move forward. Third, animal husbandry is a great way for the economic upliftment of women,” he said.

Milk production in the country increased by about 45% as compared to seven years ago, he said. “Today, India produces about 22% of the world’s milk. I am happy that today UP is not only the largest milk producing state in the country, it is also ahead in the expansion of the dairy sector,” he added.

This was Modi’s second visit to his parliamentary constituency in the past 10 days, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to return to power for a second consecutive time in assembly elections early next year. On December 13, he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the city and attacked opposition parties.

On Thursday, too, Modi hit out at political opponents, saying that the BJP’s poll slogan of “sabka saath, sabka vikas (inclusive development for all)” was never part of the vocabulary of people who saw Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed and religion.

”Some people have heartburn when I talk about double power of double engine and double development in Kashi and Uttar Pradesh,” he said, referring to the BJP being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

“These are the people who saw the politics of Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed, and religion. These people never wanted UP to develop, to have a modern identity,” he added.

The PM alleged that those thinking of selfish gains were not liking the rapid development of Uttar Pradesh.

“They have an objection to the development of Purvanchal and work for the Baba Vishwanath Dham. I have been told that last Sunday, 1.5 lakh pilgrims reached for darshan of Baba Vishwanath Dham,” he said.

People across the state were backing the “double engine” government and this angered those who kept the state backward, he added.

At the event on Thursday, Modi also launched a portal and a logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). An integrated logo featuring the Kamdhenu was also launched for certification, he said.

In his speech, Modi touched on natural farming and said it was the need of the hour. “For the rejuvenation of the earth, to protect our soil and to secure the future of the coming generations, we must once again turn to natural farming,” he said.

Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Kisan Diwas. Singh, an influential farm leader from western UP, is the grandfather of Jayant Chaudhary, whose Rashtriya Lok Dal is fighting the polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, the BJP’s primary challenger.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for a biogas-based electricity generation plant and a homeopathic medical college.”Varanasi is fast turning into a model of development. New projects are bringing unprecedented ease and convenience for the people of the city,” he said.

He virtually distributed rural residential rights records to two million residents, inaugurated multiple urban development projects, an inter-university centre, a teachers education centre, a doctors hostel, a nurses hostel, a shelter home and a 50-bed hospital.

Reacting to PM Modi’s event, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav blamed BJP government for over delaying the dairy projects started by his government.

In a tweet in Hindi he said: “BJP government spent entire term in executing the Amul dairy plants finalised for Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi. This ‘kainchijeevi (those who cut ribbons by scissors of others’ projects) would hide the fact, but anyone can ask the Amul company, and they will tell the truth”.

