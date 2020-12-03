e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Coward’: Karnataka minister make bizarre remark on farmers who die by suicide

‘Coward’: Karnataka minister make bizarre remark on farmers who die by suicide

The Minister was explaining to bamboo growers of Ponnampet how profitable the agriculture business is, but some cowards do not realise that and commit suicide.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru
Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil.
Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil.(Twitter.com/@bcpatilkourava)
         

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday said the farmers who die by suicide are cowards.

“The farmers who commit suicide are cowards. Only a coward who can’t take care of his wife and children commits suicide. When we have fallen (in the water), we have to swim and win,” Patil said addressing farmers at Ponnampet in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

The Minister was explaining to bamboo growers of Ponnampet how profitable the agriculture business is, but some cowards do not realise that and die by suicide.

To buttress his point, Patil cited an example of a woman who was wearing gold bangles.

“When I enquired with her how her hands were full of gold bangles, You know what she said? She said, “This mother earth has given me for my 35 years of toil.” “Doesn’t this please you all after listening to this?” Patil told the gathering.

He said when a woman who had depended herself entirely on agriculture and achieved big why other farmers cannot do it.

Reacting to this, Congress Karnataka unit spokesperson V S Ugrappa condemned the Minister’s statement, saying he has shown disrespect to the farming community.

“It’s a disrespect to the farmers. He should apologise for it,” Ugrappa told PTI.

He said the Minister should have gone into the subject to find why some farmers commit suicide.

“No farmer wishes to end life. There are many reasons such as floods and droughts, which have not been understood and solved yet. Instead of understanding the gravity of the problem, the Minister gives such an irresponsible statement,” Ugrappa said.

tags
top news
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Here’s the list of key allies, family members Trump could pardon
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Tata Nexon EV surpasses 2,000 sales milestone in 10 months
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In