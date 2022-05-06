CPI(M) fields cardiologist in Kerala assembly by-poll

In a surprise move, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday named a prominent cardiologist Dr Jo Joseph as an independent candidate for Thrikkakara assembly by-election.

Earlier, party workers had started campaigning for young leader K S Arun Kumar whose name was on top for the seat but later the party rejected all speculations in this regard and made it clear that it will announce its candidate only on Thursday.

“Joseph will be contesting on party symbol. A well known doctor in the area, he will get absolute majority. People are craving for a change in Thrikkakara,” said Left Democratic Front convener E P Jayarajan. Joseph said that he will start campaigning from Friday.

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had named Uma Thomas, widow of P T Thomas for the seat. The by-election was necessitated after Thomas’s death in December 2021. During the 2021 election, P T Thomas polled 59,839 votes while his opponent CPI (M)-backed independent J Jacob came second with 45,410 votes. The Election Commission has scheduled the by-election for May 31, and counting will be held on June 3.