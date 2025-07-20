Thiruvananthapuram, The ruling CPI in Kerala urged people to remain vigilant against any attempts—by anyone—to "undermine" the state’s secular fabric. CPI(M) hits out at SNDP leader for remarks against minorities

Without naming Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who had launched a scathing attack on minority communities for allegedly "grabbing the opportunities meant for backward classes", a CPI state secretariat statement said the Left Front government was committed to addressing the grievances of all sections of society.

"Social justice and secularism are the foundation of the government’s policy," the statement added.

Natesan’s speeches—at Kottayam on Saturday and Kochi on Sunday—have drawn widespread criticism from various political parties.

Speaking at a felicitation event in Kochi to mark his 30 years as SNDP general secretary, Natesan said he would continue to speak about social justice and "the neglect of the backward Ezhava community", despite opposition from minority leaders.

State Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, who inaugurated the event, praised Natesan for his “historic achievements” during his tenure.

The CPI statement said the party views minority rights as intrinsic to safeguarding secularism.

"Only in a secular society can people of all faiths—and those with none—function democratically," it added.

The LDF government’s welfare programmes aim to address the challenges faced by the poorer sections across all communities, it further said.

The Communist Party has drawn inspiration from Kerala’s renaissance movements and has worked to ensure social justice, the statement added.

The SNDP, founded by Sree Narayana Guru, upheld the principle that the essence of all religions is the same.

"The organisation should move forward in a manner that protects secularism. Anyone can raise the issues of a particular community, but not in a way that incites religious animosity," the statement stressed.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also strongly criticised Natesan’s remarks, stating that any attempt to divide society must be opposed.

Speaking in Kochi, Satheesan said Natesan’s comments "went against the very ideals upheld" by SNDP founder Sree Narayana Guru.

"Community leaders should avoid statements that create divisions among people," he claimed.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty also condemned Natesan’s "unwarranted" remarks against minorities.

He urged the state government to examine Natesan’s statements and take appropriate action.

