New Delhi, Communist Party of India MP John Brittas has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Railway Board, requesting them to reject the Southern Railway's move to surrender funds allocated for projects in Kerala in the 2025-26 budget. CPI(M) MP opposes railways' move to surrender funds for projects in Kerala

In separate letters addressed to Vaishnaw and the Railway Board chairman, Brittas has expressed strong objection to a proposal submitted by the Southern Railway through a letter dated May 14 to surrender a substantial portion of the funds allocated in the budget for the Financial Year 2025-26 for the Angamali-Sabarimala and Tirunavaya-Guruvayur railway lines.

He has urged for immediate intervention to discard the Southern Railway's recommendation and ensure continued financial support for these crucial projects in the southern state.

"These projects, envisaged decades ago, remain unfinished due to persistent institutional apathy, despite their strategic, economic, and socio-cultural significance," Brittas said in his letter addressed to Vaishnaw.

He termed the move a blatant continuation of the long-standing neglect of Kerala's railway infrastructure and emphasised that the Angamali-Sabarimala line is of national significance given the magnitude of the Sabarimala pilgrimage, while the Tirunavaya-Guruvayur line is vital for improving connectivity in northern Kerala.

He pointed out that the Southern Railway has also proposed surrendering funds for projects in Tamil Nadu, revealing a broader pattern of bureaucratic disregard for long-standing railway demands in south India.

"The decision to surrender funds, ironically justified by citing a 'frozen' status, amounts to a perpetuation of neglect rather than an attempt at rectification. It is pertinent to note that the very status of these projects as 'frozen' is symptomatic of the broader pattern of railway discrimination against Kerala, where critical demands are either delayed or denied," the Left leader said.

He requested the minister to issue directions to the board to reject the Southern Railway's recommendations in this regard and instruct the authorities concerned to ensure the continuation, acceleration and proper funding of these long-pending projects.

"Kerala cannot be expected to wait indefinitely for basic rail infrastructure," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.