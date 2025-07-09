CPI(M) seeks EAM Jaishankar’s intervention to stop Indian nurse’s execution in Yemen

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Wednesday wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar for his intervention and urging him to reach out to the highest level authorities in Yemen to halt the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya. In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence. (File photo)

Brittas asked for the government’s help in resolving the murder case against Nimisha by paying blood money to the deceased’s family.

“With barely days left, I fervently appeal your good self to personally intervene at the highest levels with the authorities in Yemen to immediately halt the execution reportedly scheduled for July 16, 2025, and further to facilitate and mediate negotiations with the family of the deceased, tribal leaders, and local stakeholders to secure a pardon through diya , using diplomatic channels and local interlocutors”, wrote Dr. Brittas.

Diya refers to the practice of paying blood money to the victim’s family to commute the accused’s punishment - this is allowed under Yemeni law.

A nurse from Palakkad in Kerala, Nimisha Priya had gone to Yemen in 2011. In 2017, she was charged with murdering her Yemeni partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. According to Priya, Mahdi physically abused her and confiscated her passport to prevent her from leaving. When the local authorities refused to take any action, she drugged him so she could escape. However, she miscalculated the dose, and Mahdi died. In 2020, she was sentenced to death.

Brittas added that the government itself would not have to pay any of the blood money, since the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council was willing to bear the full cost. The MEA’s assistance is requested only in facilitating the negotiations.