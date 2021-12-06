CPI (M) to take care of slain leader’s family: Kerala secretary Balakrishnan

The CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday said it will take the responsibility of its slain leader Sandeep’s family and lashed out at the BJP-RSS leadership saying the murder was a ‘well-coordinated’ and ‘pre-planned one’.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan visited the family of the party’s Peringara local secretary, P B Sandeep, who was murdered by a gang on December 2, and alleged that 15 Left activists have been killed by RSS since 2016.

However, BJP state chief K Surendran claimed that the CPI(M) has links to the murder case.

Speaking to reporters, Balakrishnan said, “This is a planned murder by the BJP-RSS leadership. They coordinated with people from various areas to execute it. This shows that it was a pre-planned crime. It’s now clear that a gang, led by a BJP activist, as instructed by the BJP leadership has committed the brutal act. Those who were behind this ghastly act must be identified and brought to book.”He said the CPI(M) will take the responsibility of Sandeep’s family and will ensure that his widow gets a job to sustain the family.”Since 2016, the RSS has killed 15 comrades of the CPI(M) and all these years the outfit has claimed that it was the ruling CPI(M) that killed our workers. The RSS has never confessed to any of the crimes they committed. We all know that Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Vinayak Godse. Have the RSS owned up to the crime?” Balakrishnan asked.

He further said the party will bring out “these facts before the people”.”The RSS must not think that they could put an end to communism by killing a few of our comrades. That’s not going to happen. We request the outfit to step away from violent, murderous politics,” he added.

The police had on Friday arrested all the five accused, including an RSS worker, in connection with the murder of Sandeep at Peringara. The police stated that the murder was owing to political rivalry.

However, BJP leader Surendran claimed that the murder was due to factional feud in the Left party.

“As soon as the murder took place, the then acting secretary of CPI(M) A Vijayaraghavan said it was committed by the RSS. However, those arrested have CPI(M) links. The murder cannot take place without the knowledge of the CPI(M) leadership,” Surendran alleged.

The BJP had said that Jishnu, prime accused in the murder case, was earlier ousted from the party and distanced itself from the incident. But, Jishnu’s social media profiles feature images of him with BJP leaders and identifies him as a Yuva Morcha officer bearer of Peringara village.