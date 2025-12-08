Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said a sustained crackdown on areca nut smuggling from Myanmar has led to a significant rise in its prices this year. Crackdown on areca nut smuggling led to significant rise in its prices in 2025: Mizoram CM

He credited the improvement to the efforts of the police, district officials and civil society organisations.

Addressing an areca nut festival at Rengdil in Mamit district, the CM said his government has been taking “robust measures” to curb the smuggling of areca nuts and drugs since assuming office in December 2023.

“Mizoram witnessed its most profitable year in terms of areca nut prices. Our police, magistrates and NGOs will be very happy to know the outcome of their hard work,” he said.

Citing data from the soil and water conservation department, Lalduhoma said areca nut is cultivated on about 30,000 hectares across the state, and nearly 2 lakh quintals were harvested last year.

The harvest figure for the current year is yet to be finalised, he said.

Lalduhoma said areca nut has the potential to substantially boost Mizoram’s economy when proper market linkages are in place.

The state government has encouraged expansion of plantations as the crop yields good returns, he said.

Areca nut cultivation can also be taken up under the loan component and the chief minister’s special package under the flagship Handholding Scheme, he said.

Lalduhoma also said the Mizoram government has set up an areca nut processing unit at Buhchangphai in Kolasib district near the Assam border to support marketing, and enhance farmers’ income.

The unit will be commissioned soon, he said.

Two more processing units are being established at Zamuang in Mamit district and Chemphai in Kolasib district at a cost of ₹7.43 crore under the North Eastern Council, he said.

Lalduhoma also said the government will construct 170 km of link roads in different parts of the state to connect areca nut, rubber and broomstick cultivation areas.

A total of ₹27.66 crore has been received from NABARD and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for the project, he said.

According to officials, areca nut growers in the Hachhek area of Mamit district bordering Tripura and Bangladesh have so far harvested fresh produce worth over ₹50 crore this year.

The total output is expected to rise further as the harvest season is still underway, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.