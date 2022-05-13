Crashed chopper was purchased in 2007, overhauled twice: Chhattisgarh officials

RAIPUR: The state chopper that crashed on Thursday night leaving two pilots dead was overhauled twice after it was purchased in 2007, officials said on Friday.

A team of the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) reached Raipur on Friday for investigation even as officials said that there could be a malfunction in the tail rotor of the chopper that led to the crash.

“The twin-engine ‘AW 109 power elite’ was overhauled twice, last in 2017, and the right engine was overhauled once and later was replaced with a new one around a year back,” said Neelam Namdeo Ekka, director, aviation, Chhattisgarh, adding that there were no technical problems in the engine.

On Thursday evening, the chopper crashed when the state government’s senior pilot Captain Gopal Krishna Panda was on a night practice sortie with examiner of DGCA, captain A P Shrivastava, who had arrived from Delhi, at Swami Vivekanand Airport. Both the pilots died in the crash.

“On Thursday, Panda had sought permission that they were planning to do night practice sortie for flying currency for which I granted the approval. On Thursday evening, the first practice session started in which Panda himself was an examiner of another pilot Pankaj Jaiswal and the session ended safely. The second session started in which Shrivastav was the examiner of Panda and it is in this session the chopper crashed,” said Ekka.

People familiar with the matter said that the said chopper was used by senior bureaucrats, ministers and the chief minister but since the Congress government came in power, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has been using another chopper which was hired by the state government.

A statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government on Friday said that the said helicopter was acquired from Hong Kong based company Sharp Ocean Investment Private Limited, an authorised seller of Agusta-Westland Company, Italy, for $65.70 million ( ₹26.58 crore).

“Initially, it was to be purchased directly from Augusta Company, for which an offer of direct purchase was received for $63.15 lakh. An exemption of $2 lakh was given by the company on the premium amount. To avail the exemption, three officers had gone to negotiate with Sharp Ocean Investment Private Limited, at Hong Kong, whereby it was resolved to be purchased for $61.45 lakh ( ₹25.31 crore). However, the said purchase proposal was cancelled on account of a delay in the process. Thereafter in 2007 itself, after the crash of the government’s helicopter Maina (Eurocopter), a global tender was floated and the aforementioned helicopter was purchased,” the statement said.

Officials said that a team of DGCA arrived in Raipur for the investigation and prima facie it seems the tail rotor of the chopper malfunctioned that caused the crash during practice session.

“Most of the time the chopper was kept grounded because of some unavailable parts but no technical snag in the chopper on Thursday evening,” said Ekka.

Officials claimed that the same chopper suffered technical glitches three times earlier also. In 2016 and February 2018, technical snags were reported when the then chief minister Raman Singh was flying while in 2016, the then state minister Brijmohan Agrawal, had to make precautionary landing after an engine snag was found.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter and claimed that the maintenance of the chopper was not done properly which led to the crash.

“The pilot Gopal Krishna Panda was an experienced man and he was familiar with the whole of Chhattisgarh. I don’t know what happened last night but a high-level inquiry should be ordered … I believe there was some kind of negligence in maintenance of the chopper which should be properly investigated,” said leader of opposition in the legislative assembly and senior BJP MLA, Dharmlal Kaushik.

Senior Congress spokesperson Shushil Anand Shukla said that the government has ordered an inquiry over the incident but the BJP should not do politics on such sad incidents.

“The leader of the opposition should avoid politics over such issues,” said Shukla.

