Creeping aggression by some to alter status quo says army chief amid LAC row

In a barely veiled reference to China, army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said some countries were challenging globally-accepted norms and their actions manifested in creeping aggression and opportunist moves to alter the status quo while keeping conflict below the threshold of war.

The army chief’s comments come at a time when India and the neighbouring country are locked in a lingering border standoff in the Ladakh sector.

“Our adversaries shall continue with their efforts to achieve their strategic aims, short of conflict, by use of grey zone activities in the political, military and economic domains, and do so in a collusive manner,” Naravane said at a conclave organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies on Contours of Future Wars and Countermeasures. Grey zone warfare refers to employing aggression and other actions to achieve national objectives below the threshold of armed conflict and the ambiguity it creates.

The army chief said conflicts were increasingly transcending time, space and force dimensions and enveloping new frontiers. In future conflicts, front-line soldiers may not be the ones to face the first wave of aggression, he said.

Meanwhile, the army’s top commanders on Thursday kicked off a two-day conference to discuss critical organisational and operational matters including the security situation along the country’s borders with China and Pakistan.

