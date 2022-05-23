Crimes against women up by 25% in Andhra Pradesh: Police data

In April this year, a 23-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped in Vijayawada town. Over a week later, a 40-year-old homemaker ‘s murder was reported in Guntur district. Autopsy confirmed that she was gang-raped and later strangled to death. On May 1, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was assaulted and raped at the Repalle railway station in Bapatla district. The very next day, gang rape of 26-year-old mother of two was reported in Manyam district.

At least 20 such incidents of atrocities against women, including sexual assault, stalking and murder have been reported across Andhra Pradesh in the past two months, as per the information.

A year-end review of the law and order made by the state police on December 28, 2021 revealed that the number of cases pertaining to crimes against women has gone up by over 25% in 2021, compared to the previous year.

According to the statistics revealed by the state police, as many as 127,127 cognizable crimes took place in the state as against 122,987 during 2020, the report said. The cases of crime against women, which constitute 14% of the overall crimes in the state, went up from 14,603 in 2020 to 17,736 in 2021.

However, the police said the increased number of cases of crime against women indicated strengthening of the criminal justice system. “It does not mean the number of atrocities against women has gone up. It shows the police are acting in time in booking the cases and arresting the accused,” a top police official said on the condition of anonymity.

He said thanks to the awareness being created by the police among the women to lodge complaints and the introduction of a mobile application to help women reach out to the cops on time, the police were able to book cases quickly and arrest the accused on time.

POLITCAL SLUGFEST

A series of such incidents have naturally put the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in an embarrassing situation, as the Opposition, particularly the Telugu Desam Party launched a broadside against the government for lack of safety to women.

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his ongoing campaign against the Jagan government, has been alleging that there had been a sharp rise in the number of atrocities against women in the recent past.

“A woman was raped right on the platform of Repalle railway station in Bapatla district. Another woman was gang-raped by three persons for 30 hours at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. There has been indiscriminate use of ganja and other narcotics in the state. The accused are consuming ganja and entering homes to rape helpless women,” Naidu alleged.

The chief minister suspected that the TDP might be behind the latest series of rapes and murder incidents in the state. “The accused involved in the rapes and murders in the recent past at Vijayawada, Guntur and Visakhapatnam had links with the TDP. The incidents had happened in a systematic way to tarnish the image of my government unable to bear the good name I have been getting from the womenfolk in the state,” Jagan had said.

Naidu described it as a shameless talk. “The chief minister has failed to control the atrocities on women, so he has started blaming the TDP for rapes and murders. The fact was that only the TDP would be able to save the people from crimes and atrocities under the ‘lawless’ regime of Jagan,” he said.

DISHA ACT HANGING IN BALANCE

On December 14, the state legislature enacted Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2019, popularly referred to as Disha Bill 2019 (named after Disha, a pseudonym given to a veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered by four men on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 28).

The Bill sought to provide for awarding death sentence for offences of rape and gangrape and expediting trials of such cases to 21 days. The law envisages completion of investigation in seven days and trial in 14 working days. It also prescribed life imprisonment for other sexual offences against children.

Since it involved amendment to certain sections in the Indian Penal Code and other issues like setting up of exclusive special courts for speedy trial of sexual offences against women, it had to be sent to the Union home ministry for clearance.

However, with the Union ministry raised several queries on the legislation, owing to which the state had to withdraw the bill and introduce a new legislation on December 3, 2020, seeking to constitute exclusive special courts for the speedy trial of specified offences against women and children. The bill also envisages constitution of a special police team at the district level to be headed by a deputy superintendent of police for the investigation of specified offence.However, even this revised legislation is still pending with the Centre, as it sought some more clarifications from the state.

“The delay in the clearance for the Disha Act from the Centre has become hurdle in its implementation and thus punishing the culprits for committing crimes against women is becoming a problem,” state home minister Taneti Vanitha said, adding that once the Centre clears it, there wouldn’t be any delay in the investigation and filing of charge sheet.

Interestingly, the rape of pregnant woman at Repalle railway station took place within two days of a sessions court in Guntur sentencing a 23-year-old stalker Kunchala Sasikrishna to death by hanging for stabbing to death a 20-year-old engineering student Nallapu Ramya in broad daylight in Guntur town on August 15, 2021.

The police arrested the accused within 10 hours of the murder and filed the charge sheet in the court within six days. The court recorded evidences of 28 eye-witnesses and completed the trial within 257 days.

An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the entire investigation and trial had taken place as per the Disha Act enacted by the state, though it was still pending with the Centre.

The state government has also established 18 exclusive “Disha” police stations to deal with crimes against women, launched a fleet of 163 Disha patrol vehicles equipped with GPS facility and 18 caravans to track the accused in the crime against women and also launched “Disha” mobile application meant for lodging a quick complaint to the police station by women. The police claimed that 1.16 crore people had downloaded the mobile application.

Home minister Taneti Vanitha claimed that the government’s initiatives are yielding results. Though the police department said the number of crimes against women went up by 25% in 2021, compared to 2020, the minister said the number had actually gone down in the last three years of YSRC regime, compared to the previous three years.

“The number of murders of women during 2016-2019 were 79 while the number was 68 during 2019-2022. The dowry-related deaths of women came down from 456 to 358; the rape and murder cases dropped from 34 to 33, the number of gang-rape cases came down from 71 to 69 in the last three years,” Vanitha said.

On the other hand, the investigation time has come down in the last three years, compared to previous three years. “If 222 days were taken to complete investigation in cases related to rape and murder of women during 2016-19, it took only 58 days to complete investigation during 2019-22. In the case of gang-rape, it was taking just 37 days to complete the investigation when compared to 250 days taken during 2016-19,” she said.

