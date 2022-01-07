Crores distributed fraudulently under Marriage Assistance Scheme in MP

BHOPAL: Crores of rupees were allegedly distributed among ineligible and bogus beneficiaries under a Marriage Assistance Scheme in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state police has found. The beneficiaries included three daughters of a 27-year-old man, who were shown to have been married over 14 months to fraudulently get ₹51,000 assistance each.

Police superintendent (EOW) Rajesh Tiwari said they have registered a case against chief executive officer (Janpad Panchayat) Sironj Shobhit Tripathi and others in the matter. “EOW Bhopal was informed about large-scale corruption in the scheme. This information was verified confidentially.”

Tiwari said it was found that Tripathi allegedly distributed ₹30.18 crore under the scheme from 2019 to November 2021 in 5,923 cases. “Most of the cases were bogus.” Tiwari cited their probe and added Tripathi allegedly sanctioned ₹18.52 crores to about 3,500 beneficiaries between April 2020 and June 2021. He added this also covers the period when weddings were banned due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The EOW found the money was not transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries but to those of unrelated people. Assistance was even sanctioned to those who do not have any daughters. In some cases, it was given to people who did not apply for it.

Opposition Congress leader JP Dhanopia said this corruption is not restricted to one district. “The agency should probe this corrupt practice in every district. Under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, corrupt officers are growing and every government scheme is being misused.”

BJP lawmaker Umakant Sharma earlier raised the matter in the assembly.

