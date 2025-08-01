Chandigarh, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two separate cross-border illegal arms smuggling modules and four operatives, including a juvenile, were held, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. Cross-border arms smuggling network busted, four held in Amritsar

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that they were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and retrieved weapon consignments near the international border. The weapons were meant to fuel gang rivalries and disrupt peace in the region, he said.

"The recovered weapons include two Glock pistols, four .30 bore Star pistols and one .32 bore pistol, along with six live cartridges. Apart from recovering weapons, police teams have also recovered their motorcycle, which they were using to deliver consignment," the DGP said.

Those arrested have been identified as Sikanderjeet Singh of village Bhagwanpura, Tarn Taran; Pradeep Singh alias Babbal of Antarjami Colony, Amritsar; Jarnail Singh of New Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Amritsar; and a 17-year-old juvenile from Tarn Taran, according to an official statement.

Further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages to unearth the entire smuggling ring.

Sharing details of the operation in which four operatives, including a juvenile, were held, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that preliminary investigations revealed Sikander, along with a juvenile, was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers.

They have their home close to the vicinity of the International Border and retrieved the consignments dropped by drones from the locations provided by them, he said.

The CP said Pardeep and Jarnail are associates of slain gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sonu Mota.

Bhullar said police recovered sophisticated pistols from them, which they received from Pakistani smugglers and were handed over to them by Sonu Mota prior to his death.

The recovery of these weapons averted a major criminal activity in the area, he said. Further investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely in the coming days, the officer said.

In a separate case, DGP Yadav said in a major intelligence-led operation, Counter Intelligence wing, Amritsar, arrested five operatives working under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler and recovered six pistols, magazines and 8 live cartridges.

"The arrested accused retrieved the consignment near the Indo-Pak border and were intercepted near Panjwar bus stop while awaiting delivery to gangsters in Punjab," DGP said in a post on X.

