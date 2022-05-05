Cross-border tunnel found in J&K: BSF

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday said it had detected a trans-border tunnel on the international border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), said a senior official of the force.

The tunnel opening is about 2 feet in diameter and so far, 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen the exit of the tunnel, said a BSF spokesperson.

Searches of the tunnel continued on Thursday and the BSF spokesperson said they recovered a 265-feet long oxygen supply pipe from it. “The oxygen supply pipe was retrieved on Thursday and it was 265 feet long. Obviously, it was used by the rogue elements, who were deployed to dig the tunnel,” said a senior BSF officer.

“Denting the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF Jammu detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday in the area of Chak Faquira opposite Samba area. This tunnel detection was the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF troops during a fortnight-long anti-tunneling exercise carried out in this area. This tunnel is freshly dug and is suspected to be about 150 metres long originating from Pakistan side,” said the spokesperson.

“With the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra,” he added.

Inspector General of BSF Jammu, DK Boora, said: “This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than one-and-a-half year on the IB. This shows the evil strategy of Pakistan establishment to create trouble in India. BSF has been always at the forefront to safe guard the borders and create sense of security among border population.”

The development comes as the annual Amarnath pilgrimage is set to start in the UT after a gap of two years on June 30. It is scheduled to go on till August 11. The government is expecting a record number of six lakh pilgrims at the cave shrine during the 43 day long pilgrimage.

According to security forces, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group had issued a threat on April 18 on social media about “attempts to politicise the yatra”.

