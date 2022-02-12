Home / India News / CRPF assistant commandant killed in encounter with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur
CRPF assistant commandant killed in encounter with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur

Another CRPF personnel has sustained injuries in the encounter. The combing operation is still underway, said superintendent of police, Bijapur.
The incident took place when a team of the 168th battalion of CRPF was out for guarding a construction work. (File/Representational Image)
ByS Kareemuddin

RAIPUR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed while another other personnel injured during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a team of the 168th battalion of CRPF was out for guarding a construction work, said superintendent of police, Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap said.

“Assistant Commandant, S B Tirkey suffered bullet injuries and later, succumbed to injuries while other CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the encounter,” said the SP adding that the combing operation is still underway.

On Friday, an engineer and a worker of a private construction company engaged in the building of a bridge over a river was abducted by Maoists in Bijapur.

