New Delhi, A CoBRA commando of the CRPF, who displayed raw courage before being fatally shot by a Maoist sniper while establishing a new base deep inside a Naxal stronghold in Chhattisgarh, is among the seven personnel of the paramilitary honoured with the 'Shaurya Chakra' gallantry medal. CRPF commandos honoured with Shaurya Chakra for anti-Naxal operations

Constable Pawan Kumar of 201 CoBRA battalion and his fellow Constable Devan C were awarded the military medal posthumously during the defence investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The country's largest paramilitary force received the bravery decorations for two operations undertaken in the Left Wing Extremism theatre, five personnel in one and two in the other.

Kumar, according to his citation accessed by PTI, was "fatally shot by a sniper" when his commando unit along with troops from the 150th CRPF battalion were establishing a forward operating base at Tekalgudium in the Naxal "stronghold" district of Sukma in Chhattisgarh on January 30, 2024.

A strong posse of Naxals launched "heavy" fire on the troops and launched multiple barrel grenade launchers , a crude and improvised missile like explosive shell, towards the Central Reserve Police Force base.

Kumar and Devan C "risked their lives by fiercely engaging advancing Naxals" and were killed in action.

The two men were decorated with the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for their "bravery, extraordinary courage and act of gallantry." Their families received the medals from the President.

Deputy Commandant Lakhveer, Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal and Constable Malkit Singh of the same CoBRA unit were also decorated with the Shaurya Chakra for displaying extraordinary courage. Lakhveer was injured in a blast while Panchal suffered a bullet injury on his right hand.

"Malkit Singh exposed himself to heavy fire to recover Pawan Kumar's body, fighting despite a chest wound, and neutralising several Naxals," the citation said.

The second operation in which CRPF personnel were awarded the Shaurya Chakra took place on April 3, 2023 in Jharkhand's Chatra district in which Deputy Commandant Vikrant Kumar and Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo of the 203 CoBRA battalion displayed "fearless" action.

The about 50-minute long gun battle led to the killing of five "top" Maoists and recovery of some high calibre weapons and ammunition.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action is the specialised jungle warfare unit of the CRPF raised in 2008.

The Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime defence gallantry medal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.