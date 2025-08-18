Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

CRPF erects memorial for troops killed in Bastar anti-Naxal operations

PTI |
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 04:45 pm IST

CRPF erects memorial for troops killed in Bastar anti-Naxal operations

Raipur, The Central Reserve Police Force has erected a memorial to honour its jawans and officers who were killed in anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh over the last 20 years.

CRPF erects memorial for troops killed in Bastar anti-Naxal operations
CRPF erects memorial for troops killed in Bastar anti-Naxal operations

The 'Shaheed Smarak' in Kondagaon has been constructed by the 188th battalion of the paramilitary force based in the district and it was inaugurated on Independence Day, officials said on Monday.

"Bastar has seen one of the most violent operations, encounters and ambushes between the security forces and the Maoists for over 20 years now. It remains the epicentre of the Maoist combat.

"With the Union government declaring that the Left Wing Extremism will end by March, 2026, it is appropriate to build a memorial for the slain personnel of CRPF which remains the lead security force for these operations," a senior CRPF officer said.

The memorial honours the 460 brave CRPF personnel, including 20 officers, who were killed in the line of duty in the Bastar region between 2003 and August 15, 2025, the officer said.

The Bastar region also remains the last bastion of this combat zone, he said.

There are numerous other memorials in the about 3.25 lakh-strong force but this one is in the exclusive memory of the personnel killed in Bastar, he added.

The Bastar region falls in the southern part of Chhattisgarh and shares its borders with states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The region comprises seven districts including Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada.

The memorial is located outside the camp of the CRPF's 188th battalion on NH-30 in Kondagaon and it was inaugurated by battalion Commanding Officer Bhavesh Chaudhary.

"The 'Shaheed Smarak' will give inspiration to coming generations and highlight the deeds and sacrifice of the CRPF who fought Naxalism in Chhattisgarh," Chaudhary said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CRPF erects memorial for troops killed in Bastar anti-Naxal operations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On