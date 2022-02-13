CRPF officer killed in Chhattisgarh gunfight

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed and another injured following a gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

According to police, the gunfight took place at around 9.30 am near a rivulet close to Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits, when a team of CRPF’s 168th battalion was out on the road security duty.

“When the team was cordoning off a forest near Dongal Chinta rivulet, Maoists opened fire on the team, due to which the gunfight started. Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhusan Tirkey was killed while jawan Appa Rao sustained injuries in the gunfight,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar range, Sunderaj P, adding that the encounter site was under the Pamed area committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

“As soon as we were alerted about the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot. Police have started combing operation in the jungles. The motorcycle which the assistant commandant was riding was set on fire by the ultras during the encounter. They also looted his AK-47 and bullet-proof jacket before escaping from the spot,” the IGP said.

Five motorcycles of the security forces were also reported to be missing, he added.

Police said Tirkey hailed from Simdega district of Jharkhand. The mortal remains of the officer were shifted to a Jagdalpur (Bastar district) hospital for post-mortem, while the injured jawan is undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Bijapur.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the death of a CRPF officer and said his martyrdom will not go in vain.

”Our jawans have been entering the den core areas of Maoists and battling against them with valour and courage. They have pushed Maoists to a limited pocket (in Bastar). The martyrdom of our jawans will not go in vain,” Baghel said in a statement.

Baghel also instructed officials to provide better treatment facilities to a jawan, who suffered injuries in the incident.

