New Delhi, A 31-year-old man, who worked as a security guard, has been arrested for allegedly abducting a Jaipur-based businessman from the IGI Airport here by luring him into a cryptocurrency transaction, an official on Wednesday said. Crypto racket: Security guard held in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi for abducting businessman

The man, who was wanted in two high-profile cases of abduction for ransom and robbery registered at Delhi's IGI Airport and Janakpuri police stations, has been arrested by the Crime Branch, he said.

The accused, identified as Maninder alias Monu, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, was declared a proclaimed offender and had been evading arrest while working as a security guard in a company in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi under a false identity.

"Maninder is a known member of the notorious Papla-Mahakal gang of Rajasthan and has a long history of involvement in heinous crimes across Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan," said the officer.

Maninder along with his associates abducted a Jaipur-based businessman from the IGI Airport in 2023 by luring him into a cryptocurrency transaction, he added.

The officer said that the accused robbed him of cash, mobile phones and debit cards. He was initially arrested and later jumped bail after which he was declared a proclaimed offender.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up, he added.

In another case, Maninder and his associates allegedly kidnapped another victim in 2018 under the pretext of a Bitcoin transaction, the officer said.

A ransom of ₹1.3 lakh via online payment method was transferred by the victim's friend to secure his release. Maninder was named as one of the key conspirators and was declared a proclaimed offender in this case as well, he added.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team earlier on Tuesday laid a trap in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi and apprehended the accused, the officer said.

Maninder had been frequently changing locations and had disguised himself as a security guard at a private company in Tappukhera, Bhiwadi, to avoid detection, he added.

Maninder disclosed during interrogation that he came into contact with the Papla-Mahakal gang after working with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara syndicate, police said.

He had also tried to eliminate a rival liquor distributor in Rajasthan after a fallout. Further investigation is underway to trace the other gang members, they said.

