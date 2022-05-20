CUET launched for PG courses

New Delhi: Weeks after announcing a common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in all central universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday announced a similar test for postgraduate courses as well.

Registrations for the entrance to postgraduate courses in central universities — CUET(PG) — started on late on Thursday.

According to UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, CUET(PG) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), that is also conducting CUET(UG). So far, more than 10 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG. The exam is scheduled to be held in the first week of July.

“NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country,” Kumar said.

He added that it will be a computer-based exam for which registrations are open from May 19 to June 18.

An NTA notification late on Thursday said the exam will be conducted in English and Hindi and any other language specific to the concerned subject. The exam will be conducted on multiple days in two shifts per day, according to the agency.

Those candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022, irrespective of their age, can appear in the CUET (PG) examination, the notification states. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission, it added.

“While CUET-PG will be mandatory for all central universities, private, state-run and deemed to be universities can also adopt it for their postgraduate admissions,” Kumar said.

However, names of prominent universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh University and Delhi University were missing from the list of participating universities mentioned in the NTA notification on CUET (PG).

Officials at NTA could not be reached out for a comment on why these varsities were not listed.

In March, the Centre announced that it will conduct CUET-UG, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and made its score a mandatory yardstick for all central universities.

Other than central universities, as many as 12 state-run universities, 11 deemed-to-be universities and 19 private universities are participating in CUET-UG this year.