'Cup of Joy': Navjot Singh Sidhu shares pictures from son's wedding

Indian National Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu's son, Karan Sidhu, married Inayat Randhawa in Patiala. Sharing pictures from Karan Sidhu's wedding on social media X, Navjot Singh Sidhu captioned them as "Son’s Wedding Day….. “Cup of Joy” !!". Indian National Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has shared pictures from his son Karan Sidhu's wedding. (X(formerly Twitter)/@sherryontopp)

Karan has got married to a fashion designer named Inayat Randhawa. In one of the pictures, Karan's family including Sidhu is seen posing with the bride's family. In the photos, Karan is seen wearing sherwani paired while the bride poses in a pink lehenga.

Earlier in June 2023, Sidhu had introduced his now daughter-in-law Randhawa, through a social media post. The congress leader had shared pictures from a family trip that included Randhawa.

"The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands," Sidhu had posted.

Here is how netizens reacted to Navjot Singh Sidhu's post

"Congratulations to your family; his facial expression aligns with yours," wrote one user.

"Congrats Sir! Wishing the young couple a happy married life," posted a second user.

"Congratulations Sidhu Paji. May God bless the couple," commented a third fan.

"Gorgeous dress and lovely couple," wrote a fourth user.

Karan is a lawyer by profession and has done his LLB from Amity University. He has worked in Delhi high court.