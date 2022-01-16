Curbs will hit industry, rue K’taka traders

The small-time business owners have questioned the Karnataka government’s decision to extend the night and weekend curfew till January 31.

Opposing the government’s move, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and India (FKCCI) president IS Prasad said, “The state government should avoid succumbing to the temptation of announcing a lockdown or imposing harsher curbs due to the rising caseload in Karnataka.”

“As per many experts, even if there is a surge in cases in third wave, the focus should be on stricter enforcement of protocols, including masking, maintaining social distancing, washing hands regularly, rather than imposing a lockdown that will impact industry and trade,” read the statement.

The traders, who have been suffering losses for past two years, are questioning the rationale behind the imposition since several vaccination drives have been carried out in the state.

“As per the estimates of last year, the lockdown-induced losses incurred by the industries in Karnataka were nearly around ₹75,000 crore and the state suffered a revenue loss of around ₹10,000 crore per month. Before taking any decision, these factors should be considered,” said Prasad.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners in the city also raised similar concerns. Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association president PC Rao said, “As many as 2,000 restaurants and hotels in Bengaluru suspended operations during the second wave, which peaked in May 2021. Of them, only half have reopened.”

“If these restrictions continue, 10-15% of the existing places in Karnataka might go out of business. Many owners have invested large amounts to make sure their restaurants have a better dining facility. With these restrictions, their financial burden is only going increase,” he said.

“Business was slowly picking up and we had taken our workers back, but now again the process has been disrupted,” said Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president, Karnataka Regional Hotel and Restaurants’ Federation.

Ola Uber Taxi Drivers and Owners’ Association president Tanveer Pasha, said option of work from home is suitable only for the rich and people in blue-collar jobs. “Since the imposition of curfew, the demand has slashed by more than half. If these restrictions continue, more than half of Bengaluru’s auto and cab drivers will be off the road. Many have not even paid of their loans yet,” he said.

Auto driver Rajaappa said apart from his usual trips his monthly earning used to come from dropping off children at school and a daily drop of an employee to the IT park. “What was the point of the vaccination, if they are going to continue with these lockdowns?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is expected to take a decision on further restrictions in January last week.

