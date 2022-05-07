Custodial death: Cops to be charged with murder, says CM Stalin

Weeks after a 25-year-old man, V Vignesh, died in police custody in Chennai, a murder case has been registered against three police personnel based on the autopsy report findings, Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) M K Stalin informed the state assembly on Friday.

“Vignesh’s post-mortem report stated that there were 13 bruises on his body, as was pointed out by the Leader of Opposition. Based on this, today the case has been altered as a murder case and the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) have been instructed to continue the probe. A murder case has been filed against police personnel,” Stalin said.

The post-mortem had confirmed that he had suffered thirteen injuries,including several contusions on his head, eyebrows, cheeks, limbs, and a fracture in his right leg. The cause of death has not been ascertained as a few more reports are pending. Vignesh was arrested on charges of carrying ganja and attempting to attack the police.

On the night of April 18, Vignesh and his friend G Suresh (28), who were travelling in an autorickshaw, were stopped by a police team for a routine check in Chennai’s Kellys area. As per police, Vignesh was found in possession of ganja and liquor. Police had earlier told HT that they had tried to escape from the spot and also attempted to attack a cop brandishing a knife, so they were arrested and taken to Secretariat police station.

On April 19, around 8.30 in the morning, Vignesh started vomiting after eating breakfast in the prison and had seizures, police said. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was referred to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared as brought dead, police said.

Following criticism of the handling of the case and allegations from his family members that he died due to police brutality, the state deputy general of police (DGP) had transferred the case to the CB-CID on April 22. Three cops from the Secretariat police station were suspended on the same day.

Leader of Opposition AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswami moved a special call motion in the assembly over the law and order in the state on Friday. The AIADMK walked out demanding a CBI probe in the case. “How can our police investigate itself when the chief minister himself has said it is a case of murder. Only a CBI probe can bring out the truth,” Palaniswami later told reporters.

The CB-CID questioned nine policemen on Friday and recorded statements of Vignesh’s older brother V Vinod and auto driver Prabhu, who had seen the police take Vignesh and his friend Suresh away.

In another development, the autopsy report in Tiruvannamalai custodial death case also came to light on Friday. A 48-year-old man, Thangamani, had died in custody in Tiruvannamalai on April 27. The report revealed that he had suffered several contusions across his body in not more than six hours before death and a laceration of his tongue. Thangamani was arrested on April 26 on the charge of selling arrack (a country liquor). On April 27, he was rushed to the hospital where he died the same night. This case was also transferred to CB-CID and the chief minister had said that a detailed inquiry would be conducted.

